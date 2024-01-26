Police pursuit leads to arrest of Terre Haute man

Mugshot of Anthony Cheesman, 41, of Terre Haute, who was arrested by Indiana State Police after a vehicle pursuit. (Provided Photo/Vigo County Jail)

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WISH) — A Terre Haute man was arrested by Indiana State Police troopers on Friday morning after a vehicle pursuit through Vigo County.

At 9:45 a.m. Friday, Indiana State Trooper Andrew Mattern was patrolling in northern Vigo County on State Road 63 near Margaret Avenue. Mattern observed a passenger vehicle that had false license plates and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. However, the vehicle refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued.

The vehicle continued to the northern part of Terre Haute and traveled on several local streets, before coming to an abrupt stop in an alley located near 22nd and Locust Street. The driver then proceeded to barricade their self in the vehicle and refused to exit. The Terre Haute Police Department Special Response Team was then activated to assist with removing the barricaded driver from the vehicle. The Special Response Team used non-lethal techniques to force the driver to exit the vehicle before taking the driver into custody.

The driver was identified as Anthony W. Cheesman, 41, of Terre Haute. Further investigation revealed that he had several outstanding warrants out of Vigo County for his arrest. Cheesman was transported to the Vigo County Jail and preliminarily charged with resisting law enforcement.