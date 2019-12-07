Police release image of man wanted after fatal stabbing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are looking for help to find a man wanted in connection to a fatal stabbing Friday morning on the city’s northeast side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers went to a report of a person stabbed just before 9 a.m. Friday in the 4000 block of Stratford Court. That’s a group of apartments southeast of East 42nd Street and North Post Road.

IMPD said Friday night that the man in the surveillance image is known to frequent apartments in the area. He has a noticeable scar on his head from an injury.

The name of the man who died with suffered multiple stab wounds has not been identified.

Anyone with information was asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.