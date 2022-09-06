Crime Watch 8

Police search for person of interest in fatal shooting outside Lafayette Walmart

by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Police are searching for a man who is a person of interest in the fatal shooting of a woman outside a Lafayette Walmart on Sunday, the Lafayette Police Department said Tuesday afternoon in a news release.

Casey Lewis, 33, of Remington, was shot at the Walmart at 4205 Commerce Drive in Lafayette, that’s five miles west of Purdue University.

Anthony J. Perez, 28, of Lafayette, is the person of interest. He has an active warrant for Escape through Tippecanoe County after cutting off his home detention bracelet. Perez should be considered armed and dangerous.

At 8:40 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the store and found Lewis dead in the parking lot.

Anyone with information should contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

IMPD fights crime with license plate readers, depending on more than 200

Local /

National Yoga Month — How yoga helps reduce stress, tension

Life.Style.Live! /

Annual Opera in the Park event returns to Garfield Park, opera star Angela Brown to perform

News /

Biden’s Cabinet hasn’t changed, a sharp break from Trump

National /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.