Crime Watch 8

Police search for person of interest in fatal shooting outside Lafayette Walmart

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Police are searching for a man who is a person of interest in the fatal shooting of a woman outside a Lafayette Walmart on Sunday, the Lafayette Police Department said Tuesday afternoon in a news release.

Casey Lewis, 33, of Remington, was shot at the Walmart at 4205 Commerce Drive in Lafayette, that’s five miles west of Purdue University.

Anthony J. Perez, 28, of Lafayette, is the person of interest. He has an active warrant for Escape through Tippecanoe County after cutting off his home detention bracelet. Perez should be considered armed and dangerous.

At 8:40 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the store and found Lewis dead in the parking lot.

Anyone with information should contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200.