Police seek help to find child seen leaving scene of woman’s fatal shooting on southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are asking for help to find a child missing from where a woman was shot and killed Saturday night on the city’s southeast side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department around 7:11 p.m. Saturday were called to the 4400 block of Lickridge Court — that’s at the Sawmill Apartments just east of the interchange of interstates 465 and 65 — on a report of shots fired.

They arrived to find a woman inside an apartment with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound who emergency medical personnel pronounced dead at the scene, IMPD said.

Investigators believe the incident was domestic and that 7-year-old Marco Antonio Jimenes Castro, who was in the residence, was seen leaving in a four-door, gray vehicle.

He was last seen wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt, shorts and sandals. Police describe Castro as Hispanic, 50 pounds and approximately 3 ½ feet tall.

Police believe Castro may be in the company of a man and that he may be in danger and police need to check his welfare.

It is unclear the relationship between the person he might be with at this time, according to Officer Genae Cook at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160, Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS or dial 911.