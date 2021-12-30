Crime Watch 8

Police: Wanted man crashes after fleeing traffic stop in Greenwood, crash ejects woman in other vehicle

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Greenwood say an Indianapolis man with outstanding warrants sped away during an attempted traffic stop, ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle, ejecting the female driver.

The Greenwood Police Department says the suspect, 29-year-old Charles Warren III, took off in his vehicle Wednesday night after officers attempted to pull him over for a minor traffic violation just after 8 p.m. near U.S. 31 and County Line Road. Officers say Warren sped off, ran a red light at Stop 11 Road and struck a westbound vehicle. The only occupant, a female driver, was ejected in the crash. Police say her body slid across the road before landing under the front of a stopped vehicle. Police say she was taken to a hospital with serious injuries that are not life-threatening.

Investigators say Warren continued in his vehicle, jumped a curb and hit two parked cars in a Steak ‘n Shake parking lot. The parked cars were unoccupied.

After his vehicle became disabled, police say Warren got out and attempted to flee on foot. Police say he had to be forcibly arrested. He was taken to a hospital for an inspection, then arrested.

Police say Warren had multiple warrants in Marion and surrounding counties. The case will be sent to the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office for a final charging decision.