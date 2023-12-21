Prosecutors seek to charge second teen arrested in Greenwood murder as an adult

Scene of the shooting incident near the 2000 block of Liberty Way Drive in Greenwood, Indiana. Johnson County prosecutors say they will seek to charge the 15-year-old girl arrested in connection to the murder of 18-year-old Ethan David as an adult. (Photo aired on WISH-TV)

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Prosecutors on Wednesday announced they will seek to charge the 15-year-old girl arrested in connection to a Greenwood murder as an adult.

The Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office says they have initiated proceedings in the Johnson County Juvenile Court to have 15-year-old Da’Zaria Dyson face adult charges for the murder of 18-year-old Ethan David of Indianapolis on Dec. 10.

Sometime on the night of Dec. 10, a 911 caller informed the Greenwood Police Department that they found David shot to death in a car in the 2000 block of Liberty Way Drive.

When officers arrived, they found David in a car with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dyson, along with 17-year-old Quincy Deshawn Stringer Jr., were arrested on Dec. 13 for their connection to the murder.

Court documents later revealed that David’s death was the result of a plan to “rob their plug,” or meet David as part of a drug deal and steal the drugs from him. Stringer is already facing adult charges for David’s death.

Prosecutors say they are seeking to charge Dyson as an adult with murder, aiding an armed robbery, and conspiracy to commit an armed robbery. They added that murder is punishable by 45 to 65 years in prison, and armed robbery by three to 16 years.

A juvenile waiver hearing will be held to decide if Dyson will face charges in adult or juvenile court. Prosecutors did not say when that hearing would take place.

