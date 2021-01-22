Crime Watch 8

Reward offered in Jan. 4 gun store burglary in Indianapolis

(Provided Photos/ATF)
by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects who stole guns from an Indianapolis gun store in January.

According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation, a reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information about three suspects who around 10:30 p.m. Jan. 4 forcibly entered Shoot Point Blank and stole three handguns.

Shoot Point Blank is a gun store located at 120 S. Country Club Road in Indianapolis.

ATF released photos of the suspects and a suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call ATF at 888-283-8477 or email ATFTips@atf.gov. ATF is also accepting tips via the ReportIt® app, available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store, or by visiting reportit.com.

