Search of Wabash River in Peru may be connected to Kegan Kline

PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police on Tuesday were searching the Wabash River in Peru, and it may be connected to anthony_shots suspect Kegan Kline.

The Murder Sheet podcast, a News 8 newsgathering partner, shared photos showing divers in the Wabash River near the Nickel Plate bridges for motorists and pedestrians.

The Murder Sheet reports the search is connected to Kegan Kline. He faces 30 child-porn-related charges for using the anthony_shots social media account to get sexual images and videos of young girls. Police have said that account may be linked to the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi in 2017.

Court records unsealed last week show state police had court permission on Aug. 19 to take Kline out of the Miami County Jail in Peru, but would not specify why. The Murder Sheet reports it was for a search of the river.

Court documents also say Kline was “in negotiations” with prosecutors, leading to a delay in his next court appearance.

Kline has not been charged in the Delphi case; in fact, no one has been arrested in the murders.

State police have not made public comment on the search.