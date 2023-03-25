Seeking stolen laptop, police instead find drug use, arrest 9

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WISH) — Police issuing a search warrant to seek a stolen laptop found “bad living conditions” and evidence of drug use, leading to the arrest of nine people including a 70-year-old man.

Officers served the warrant at an undisclosed time Thursday at a red-brick building in the 100 block of St. Louis Avenue in downtown Seymour, says a Facebook post from Lt. C. J. Foster of the Seymour Police Department.

The post did not say if officers found the laptop that belonged to a Jennings County trustee. The officers, though, found controlled substances, prescription medication, drug paraphernalia, a street sign belonging to the Seymour city government, a street sign belonging to the Jackson County Highway Department, and two beer kegs belonging to Rails Craft Brew & Eatery, a Seymour restaurant.

All nine people arrested faced some type of drug-related charge.

Joseph Laupus, 70, and Eduin Recarte, 32, both of Seymour, was arrested on preliminary charges that included theft and maintaining a common nuisance. Justin Hickman, 36, of Vallonia, faced charges that include maintaining a common nuisance.

The six other people face the charge of visiting a common nuisance, and, for some of them, added drug-related charges: David Burke, 51, of Seymour; Darryl Booker, 55, of Seymour; Corrie Burch, 34, of Columbus, Karen Dubbin, 52, of Seymour, Theresa Long, 55, of Seymour; and Matthew Nance, 38, of Columbus.

The social media post also said, “Due to the bad living conditions at the location, officers requested the assistance of the Seymour Building Commissioner and the Seymour Ordinance Administrator to examine the location. The building commissioner and the ordinance administrator will contact the Jackson County Health Department and all three entities will work with the owner of the location to bring it up to code.