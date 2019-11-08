Semi driver in fatal I-465 crash deemed competent to stand trial

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two doctors have declared the semi driver who caused a crash that killed a mother and her twin toddlers in Indianapolis is competent to stand trial.

In August, a mental evaluation was ordered for 57-year-old Bruce Pollard.

Pollard was behind the wheel of the semi that was moving well above the speed limit when it crashed into another vehicle, killing Alanna Koons and her twin, 18-month-old daughters, June and Ruby. The July crash also sent seven other people to the hospital with injuries.

Two doctors have now deemed Pollard competent to advance to trial, according to Pollard’s defense lawyer.

Pollard is facing three charges of reckless homicide and one count of reckless operation of a vehicle in a work zone.

His trial is currently set for January 13, 2020. Pollard remains in the Marion County Jail.