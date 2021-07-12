Crime Watch 8

Southern Indiana man charged with child molestation

MEDORA, Ind. (WISH) — Following a three-month investigation, a Jackson County man has been charged with one count of child molesting, the Indiana State Police said Monday.

James Lane, 28, of Medora, turned himself in to law enforcement on Thursday. On Monday, he was being held at the Jackson County Jail.

The investigation began in April when ISP received reports of child molestation that occurred at a rural Jackson County home. During an interview with child advocates, the victim stated that she was touched inappropriately by Lane at the residence. The date of the incident was not known, ISP said.

Lane appeared in court Monday, and his next appearance is set for Aug. 26.