Speedway police make arrest after woman shot, killed

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — The Speedway Police Department has arrested a man for a woman’s murder.

Police have arrested 41-year-old Loubens Fradet in the case.

Investigators believe he shot and killed a woman in the 2700 block of Embassy Row on Dec. 30. That’s at the Brickyard Flats apartment complex.

Officers were dispatched just before 2:30 a.m. The woman, who has been been publicly identified yet, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say the woman was 45-years-old.

A charging decision will be made by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.