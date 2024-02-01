Suspect exceeds 110 mph in police chase, Indiana sheriff says

ROCHESTER, Ind. (WISH) — A Chicago man was arrested Tuesday night after a chase where he hit speeds over 110 mph, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release.

The release says Derrich Moore Jr., 36, sped away from K-9 Deputy Ryan Utter during a traffic stop just after 10:50 p.m. Tuesday near County Road 500 South and U.S. 31. That’s about 2 miles south of Rochester.

Moore was stopped using tire-deflating devices along U.S. 31 at Miami County Road 100 North near Peru. That’s about 13 miles south of where the deputy had stopped Moore.

The chase involved deputies from Fulton and Miami counties and the Indiana State Police.

Moore remained in the Fulton County jail on Wednesday night. Jail records showed he faces preliminary charges of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license; OWI; reckless driving; aggressive driving; and possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish/salvia.

Online court records on Wednesday night did not show a criminal case for Moore.