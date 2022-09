Crime Watch 8

Suspect in custody after man was shot at residence on the city’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A suspect is in custody after a man was shot at a Labor Day weekend party, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just before 6 p.m., the man was shot at a residence on the city’s south side in the 8000 block of South Delaware Street, and was in critical condition Sunday evening, according to IMPD.

Police say the man walked into Community Hospital South with gunshot wounds.

There is no further information at this time.