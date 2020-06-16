Teen injured in northwest side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A teenager was injured in a shooting on the city’s northwest side Monday evening, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers were called to the 5700 block of Sebring Drive for a person shot.

After arriving on the scene, IMPD discovered that a 17-year-old girl has been shot.

She was transported to Riley’s Hospital for Children at IU Health in stable condition.

Police said it’s unclear what led up to the shooting as they have received conflicting stories.