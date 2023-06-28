Tippecanoe Co. traffic stops lead to drug arrest of 3

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A traffic stop on Interstate 65 near exit 171 led to the arrest of three people from North Carolina on multiple drug charges, Indiana State Police said.

According to state police, just after midnight on Wednesday, a trooper was patrolling the area near the exit when he stopped a 2017 Honda Accord for a traffic violation.

While speaking with the driver, the trooper called the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office after noticing there may be criminal activity happening in the car.

A K-9 with the sheriff’s office conducted an open air sniff, and found the presence of narcotics inside the car.

Officers searched the car and found 20 grams of heroin, 500 pills, and over 230 syringes.

Nicole Reynolds, 36, was arrested and preliminarily charged with six drug-related charges.

Rebecca Banner, 32, was arrested and preliminarily charged with seven drug-related charges.

Bradley Wise, 42, was arrested and preliminarily charged with six drug-related charges.