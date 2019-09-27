Woman accused of killing 10-year-old stepdaughter claiming ‘mental disease’ for defense

GAS CITY, Ind. (WISH) — The woman accused of killing her 10-year-old stepdaughter in August will claim “mental disease or defect” as her defense in her case, according to the Grant County Clerk’s office.

Carmack is facing charges of murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death, domestic batter and strangulation.

Investigators say she murdered 10-year-old Skylea Carmack on Aug. 31.

According to court documents, Amanda told investigators that she discovered Skylea had stolen a charm bracelet from one of the kids, then searched her bedroom and found the bracelet. She then said Skylea didn’t come down for dinner and that she couldn’t find her.

A Silver Alert was issued for Skylea on Sept. 1.

Just after midnight on Sept. 4, investigators say that Amanda arrived at the Gas City Police Department. While sobbing on the floor, she admitted to killing Skylea, according to court documents.

“She stated she does not remember all of the details but she remembers being on top of her in the barn while she was on her back. She started choking her with her hands then she thinks she tied something around her neck,” court documents state.

A few hours later, Skylea’s body was discovered in a trash bag inside of a shed outside her home.

Carmack’s attorneys filed the notice of her defense claim on Thursday.

Her jury trial is scheduled for Feb. 3, 2020.