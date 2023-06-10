Woman arrested for crashing vehicle into a Brown County grocery store, killing 1

NASHVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A woman was arrested and is facing several felony charges after crashing her vehicle into a Nashville, Indiana grocery store and causing the death of Randall Duncan.

Court documents obtained Friday say that sometime on June 4, Brown County sheriff’s deputies were sent to 30 Hawthorne Drive, which is the address of the Brown County IGA grocery store, on a report of a vehicle driving into the store with someone trapped in the wreckage.

When investigators arrived, the driver of the vehicle, Amanda Beaver, 41, was found sitting by the vehicle with an injured ankle. When asked by officers what happened, Beaver “shrugged her shoulders and said, ‘I don’t know.’”

Officers determined that the person trapped was the passenger of Beaver’s vehicle, Randall Duncan.

Court papers say officers spoke with several witnesses who say Beaver’s vehicle going at a high speed drive into the IGA. Witnesses also told investigators there was “no braking” or “attempt to avoid the building.”

Emergency services pronounced Duncan dead at the scene. Beaver was later taken to IU Bloomington Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Officers attempted to have Beaver perform a breathalyzer test, but Beaver was unable to blow hard enough into the device, court papers say. While at the hospital, Beaver’s blood was drawn for a toxicology test.

After Beaver was released from the hospital, she was taken into custody.

The next day, investigators obtained security camera footage from a bank near the IGA, which showed Beaver’s vehicle traveling toward the store before leaving the camera’s view.

Officers also returned to the scene and did not find any brake marks or scuffs to show any attempt of avoiding the building, court documents say.

Beaver is facing three felony charges for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and causing death, causing serious bodily injury, and reckless homicide.

She also faces three misdemeanor charges for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and causing endangerment, criminal mischief, and criminal recklessness.

Investigators are still waiting for the results of the toxicology report.

A release from the Brown Country Prosecutor’s Office says Beaver was being held at the Brown County jail with a $100,000 bond.

A jury trial was scheduled for 8 a.m. August 9.