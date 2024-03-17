Woman facing attempted murder charges after stabbing woman in Broad Ripple

Blue illuminated police lights atop a police patrol car. An Indianapolis woman was arrested after police say she stabbed another woman at an apartment complex in Broad Ripple. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis woman was arrested Saturday after police say she stabbed another woman at an apartment complex in Broad Ripple.

Online police reports show that Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to an apartment building in the 900 block of East 64th Street around 6:18 p.m. on a report of a stabbing.

When they arrived, they found a woman with injuries consistent with stab wounds. Police said Sunday that she was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

A short time after the stabbing, police found a suspect, 34-year-old Taniqwa Heard, near the crime scene. After speaking with detectives, Heard was arrested.

IMPD says they believe Heard and the woman knew each other. They did not provide any details on what led up to the incident.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will determine final charges.