Woman shot in the face during possible road rage incident

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman is in critical condition after police say she was shot in the face during a possible road rage incident.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says it happened at around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday on State Avenue, just south of Washington Street and east of downtown.

As of Saturday morning, police did not have any suspect information and were asking for the public’s help to figure out what happened.

Anyone with information was asked to call 911.

