Woman shot while riding in van on I-69 in Noblesville

Police respond about 8 p.m. April 13, 2023, to a person shot on I-69 near the Cyntheanne Road overpass in Noblesville, Indiana. (Provided Image/Indiana Department of Transportation)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Kentucky woman was seriously injured after being shot while traveling Thursday night in a van on I-69 on the Noblesville border, Indiana State Police say.

The 34-year-old woman was not identified in a news release from state police.

Police were called to a person shot about 7:20 p.m. Thursday on northbound I-69 just north of the Cyntheanne Road overpass in eastern Hamilton County.

A Fishers Police Department officer, the first to arrive at the scene, applied a tourniquet to the woman who had been shot and had an injured arm, the release said. Medics arrived later to take her to an area hospital.

Her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, the release said.

Investigators say the woman was a passenger in a white van when what they think was a bullet came through the window and hit her. Investigators were not immediately sure from where the bullet came.

The incident delayed traffic on I-69 for nearly 2 hours.

Anyone with information was asked to contact state police at 317-899-8577.