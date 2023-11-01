Cybersecurity incident shuts down DePauw University computer systems

GREENCASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — DePauw University is the victim of a cybersecurity incident.

A parent of a student contacted WISH-TV and said the internet and university e-services have been out since 9 am Tuesday.

The incident is having a widespread impact on student life, “No internet, online class program “Moodle”, no access to campus printers, email, internet, or university’s local network. Classes still in session,” said parent Bill Froehlich.

The university issued a statement about the situation:

“DePauw University was recently made aware of a cybersecurity incident impacting its network environment. We are currently working with a team of forensic experts to restore the system, and a comprehensive investigation is ongoing.

While these types of situations have become all-too-common nationwide, we recognize the significance of this event and have quickly taken the appropriate steps to address it. Unfortunately, these investigations can take time. Our comprehensive assessment is ongoing and may span several weeks.

DePauw is fully committed to the protection of student and employee information, systems security, and data privacy. We apologize for the inconvenience and we will provide additional updates as appropriate.”

Right now, it’s unclear if any private information of students, or university employees, has been compromised.

DePauw University is just the latest institution to fall victim to a cybersecurity incident.

According to the Indiana Family and Social Services administration, 956,193 Medicaid members had the private data compromised during the nationwide hack of the MOVEit software.

Cybersecurity experts told WISH-TV there has been a 65% increase in the number of publicly posted ransomware attacks in 2023.

According to DePauw University’s website, there are currently 1,752 students enrolled in classes with 228 faculty on staff.