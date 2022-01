News

Demolition of Swine Barn begins at Indiana State Fairgrounds

Demolition of the Swine Barn at the Indiana State Fairgrounds was underway on Jan. 5, 2022. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Demolition of the Swine Barn on the Indiana State Fairgrounds has begun.

The barn was almost 100 years old. In its place, the fairgrounds is planning to build a new $50 million multiuse building. The Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion will be used to hold livestock and to host business and sporting events throughout the year.

Part of the original building will also be restored during construction.

The new pavilion is set to open in summer 2023.