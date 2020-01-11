Dick Wolfsie goes gaga over baby yoga

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares a story that is unique to central Indiana.

This week Dick checked out a “baby yoga” class at Embarque | Wellness, Spa, Yoga in Indianapolis.

The business boasts many different classes and programs including massage therapy, energy therapy, facials, a rope wall and even Iyenger yoga. But one particular class caught his attention — baby yoga.

So, are babies just crawling all over a studio while adults do yoga?

“No, they’re actually doing the yoga, rather than we’re doing the yoga and babies climbing on top of us, although that’s fun too,” said Embarque’s Alyssa Pfennig.

Alyssa explained how infants can benefit from a baby yoga class.

“Baby yoga is really good because a lot of time, since babies are put on their backs now for safety, they don’t get a lot of time on their tummies, and so being on their tummy helps train their vestibular system, helps train the digestive system to work better,” said Pfennig.

Apparently, doing yoga with babies is a common practice and it’s been around for some time. One of the focuses of the class is called “tummy time” and it was developed by Michelle Emanuel form Cincinnati. Tummy time helps babies strengthen their muscles.

