Does ketchup belong on hot dog flavored water?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hot dogs and America go hand in hand, but what about hot dog flavored water?

7-Eleven hopes to find out, as they’ve announced in a press release a lineup of sparkling waters with flavors including: Lemon Lime, Green Apple, Sweet Orange and Hot Dog, a twist on one of 7-Eleven’s most beloved snacks, the Big Bite® Hot Dog.

7-Eleven says The Big Bite Hot Dog Sparkling Water combines the delicious and mouthwatering experience of 7-Eleven’s iconic Big Bite Hot Dog into one refreshing beverage – ketchup and mustard included. Gone are the days of alternating bites of a hot dog with sips of a beverage, now those on the go can swap the bun for bubbles.

“While crafting flavors like Lemon Lime and Sweet Orange came more easily, our journey took an unexpected turn with the creation of Big Bite Hot Dog Sparkling Water – a daring flavor that pushes the boundaries of flavor innovation,” said Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven, Inc. Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer. “7-Eleven is constantly in pursuit of innovative, unique experiences for our customers, and the 7-Select x Miracle Seltzer lineup is sure to delight even the most adventurous of palates. We’re excited for customers to embark on this flavor adventure and experience their favorite snack in a whole new form.”

“Through our collaboration with 7-Eleven, Miracle Seltzer continues to shake up the beverage industry with new, innovative flavors,” said Jason Wright, Co-Founder and Creative Director at Miracle Seltzer. “By infusing elements of design, fashion and art into each and every sip, we bring consumers along on a journey through flavor and creativity.”

“7-Select products are known and loved by our customers as high quality, innovative products at a great value,” shared Nikki Boyers, Vice President of Private Brands at 7-Eleven. “The 7-Select sparkling waters are the latest example of this and we can’t wait to hear what our customers think of these fun, colorful flavors.”

7-Eleven says more details will be released on April 1st. Take that information how you will.