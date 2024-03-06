Drinking caffeine may protect against obesity and joint disease

A woman pours espresso into a yellow coffee cup in a coffee shop on Oct. 3, 2018, in Cardiff, United Kingdom. (Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

(WISH) — A shot of espresso may be just what a body needs to lose a few pounds.

A study, which was published in BMC Medicine, found evidence that long-term caffeine use might help prevent people from gaining weight.

Dr. Steven Fiore, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon and the founder of Cannabis MD Telemed, says that caffeine might derive its ability to protect against obesity and joint disease through several different mechanisms.

He says caffeine stimulates the central nervous system which will help increase metabolism. That in turn helps burn fat cells. In at it will reduce the risk of obesity.

It is also known to enhance physical activity and help maintain weight.

According to one survey, caffeine is extremely popular. In fact, 9 out of 10 people in the United States report drinking caffeinated beverages such as coffee, tea, and soft drinks. The survey also found that people expected to receive several benefits from caffeine consumption, including being more alert, having an improved mood, feeling less stressed, and being able to perform better.

A genetic study has found that caffeine may protect against obesity and joint disease.

Maintaining a lower BMI could additionally help prevent joint diseases.

Caffeine may also have direct anti-inflammatory effects that help joint disease.

Experts advise that adults consume no more than 400 milligrams of caffeine per day.