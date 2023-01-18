Education

2.2 million awarded to Indiana schools for STEM education

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Education announced Wednesday that 48 school districts and charter schools across Indiana will receive nearly $2.2 million in STEM Integration Grant funding.

Indiana Secretary of Education, Dr. Katie Jenner and Han Lassiter, chief executive officer of Irvington Community Schools joined Wednesday’s DayBreak to discuss how the grant will impact schools across the state.

According to a release, the grant will support Hoosier schools and improve access to technology, mathematics, science, and other learning opportunities. More than 170 schools have received STEM Integration Grants since 2018. The grant is funded by state appropriations to IDOE for STEM program alignment.

School districts and charter schools receiving the grant are:

· Anderson Preparatory Academy – $23,500

· Brownstown Central Community School Corporation – $50,000

· Canaan Community Academy – $25,000

· Carmel Clay Schools – $99,804

· Circle City Prep Charter School – $25,000

· Cold Spring School – $25,000

· Decatur County Community Schools – $46,693.95

· DeKalb County Central United School District – $50,000

· East Chicago Lighthouse Charter – $43,875

· Eastern Hancock County Community School Corporation – $50,000

· Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation – $72,600

· Gary Lighthouse Charter School – $44,200

· Geist Montessori Academy – $25,000

· IN Math & Science Academy – $24,995

· IN Math & Science Academy – North – $24,995

· Indiana Agriculture and Technology – $25,000

· Indy STEAM Academy – $25,000

· Irvington Community School – $49,880

· Jennings County School Corporation – $75,000

· John Glenn School Corporation – $48,638

· Manchester Community Schools – $49,609

· Matchbook Learning – $25,000

· MSD Lawrence Township – $75,000

· MSD Martinsville Schools – $75,000

· Muncie Community Schools – $75,000

· North Daviess Community Schools – $49,910

· Northeast Dubois County School Corporation – $11,257

· Options Charter Schools – $25,000

· Orleans Community Schools – $25,000

· Paoli Community School Corporation – $22,300

· Perry Central Community Schools – $50,000

· Randolph Central School Corporation – $50,000

· Richland-Bean Blossom Community School Corporation – $47,250

· Richmond Community Schools – $74,718

· Rock Creek Community Academy – $25,000

· Sheridan Community Schools – $20,500

· South Madison Community School Corporation – $71,920

· South Ripley Community School Corporation – $50,000

· Southwest Dubois County School Corporation – $50,000

· Southwest School Corporation – $50,000

· Tri-Central Community Schools – $24,990

· Union-North United School Corporation – $50,000

· Vincennes Community School Corporation – $25,000

· Washington Community Schools – $74,500

· Western School Corporation – $50,000

· Westfield-Washington Schools – $74,997

· White River Valley School District – $24,645

· Yorktown Community Schools – $75,000