3 teachers from HSE Schools receive Educator Innovation Grants to fuel innovation in the classroom

(HAMILTON COUNTY REPORTER) — Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness surprised three local teachers in their classrooms Wednesday as he awarded over $30,000 in funds as part of the city’s new Educator Innovation Grant program.

“It’s vital that we invest in our schools and empower our teachers with the tools to foster curiosity through hands-on learning,” Mayor Fadness said. “This program celebrates the creativity and commitment of our educators and the spirit of innovation that makes Fishers unique.”

The city launched the grant program earlier this year, allocating $500,000 from the 2024 budget to empowering educators within HSE Schools with the resources to bring innovation to the classroom and inspire students to rethink learning. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis and there is no funding cap on project requests. Grants are awarded by a selection committee comprised of educators, community entrepreneurs, and HSE alumni.

“One of the things we truly believe in at Hamilton Southeastern Schools is that schools equal strong communities,” HSE Schools Superintendent Patrick Mapes said. “We are so happy to have a partnership with the City of Fishers to support our students, teachers, and our mission to have a top-quality education program in our community.”

Recipients of the inaugural Educator Innovation Grant include:

Lisa Harvey (third grade teacher at Fishers Elementary): $4,500 to bring hands-on and experimental learning to the classroom through the LEGO Education SPIKE Program. LEGO Education engages students in hands-on investigations of STEM concepts. The lessons also include connections to real-world careers in STEM to inspire students to begin thinking about their future careers.

Robyn Stout (fifth grade teacher at Sand Creek Intermediate): $3,600 to expand the STEM lab and robotics program with pneumatics kits to provide students with real-life applications as to how robots play a part in automating jobs in various industries. Prior to the launch of the project, Schroeder will partner with local industry leaders to get a "10,000-foot view" of what pneumatics looks like from an industry standpoint. Through the STEM Lab, students will learn how pneumatics work on a micro level and simulate jobs that occur in real-world manufacturing plants.

Becky Schroeder (11th grade teacher, Hamilton Southeastern High School): $22,000 for a pilot program to bring virtual reality to high school students. The immersive virtual reality platform will allow students to experience a wide range of educational content in an engaging and interactive way. Students can explore historical sites, scientific concepts, and cultural landmarks from around the world in a safe and controlled environment. "By using VR technology, we can transport our students beyond the walls of our classrooms and provide them with meaningful, real-world experiences," Schroeder said.

This is a rolling application available year-round. Learn more and apply for the program at FishersIN.gov/InnovationGrant.