Brownsburg school district fires 2, puts 3 on leave after ‘mistreatment’ of student

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Two special education staff members at Brown Elementary School have been fired after an investigation, the district says.

The two staff members, who were not named in a news release issued Monday from Brownsburg Community School Corp., “showed mistreatment of a special education student in their care during lunch.” The release did not provide any additional details about the mistreatment.

Three more staff members, who also were not named in the release, were put on administrative leave for their roles in the mistreatment.

The district says it has yet to complete its investigation of the mistreatment.

The special education student, who also was not named in the release, has returned to school.

Superintendent Jim Snapp in a statement said that he was “saddened” by the mistreatment and that criminal charges are possible.

Brownsburg Police Department Chief Joseph Grimes said in a statement that investigators were trying to determine if criminal charges are warranted.

According to the Indiana Department of Education, Brown Elementary has 569 students in kindergarten through Grade 5. About 15% of its students have disabilities, the department’s statistics says.