IPS student arrested for having weapon at high school

by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A student at Crispus Attucks High School has been arrested for having a weapon on school grounds.

Indianapolis Public Schools officials told News 8 that the student was arrested Thursday. They say the school was on a brief lockdown.

Officials did not say what kind of weapon was found. They say no one was injured in the incident.

The student was not identified. It was not immediately known whether juvenile has been formally charged with a crime.

The school is located at 1140 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St., which is west of the I-65 interchange at 11th Street and North West Street in downtown Indianapolis.

