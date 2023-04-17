‘It was very scary’: Students reunited with parents after school lockdown

ALEXANDRIA, Ind. (WISH) — Parents of students at Alexandria-Monroe Jr./Sr. High School say they were relieved to see their children were safe after their school was on lockdown Monday morning due to a suspected threat.

There were false reports of an active shooter at the school that caused police to evacuate the building so they could search.

Parents tell News 8 they are thankful that no one was hurt, and some students say it was a scary situation.

“Very scary. My hands were shaking like this,” Chloe Eastwood, a student, said.

Chloe is a sophomore at the high school. She believes she was inside her classroom for two hours — waiting.

“Definitely it was very scary because there was nothing that we could really do. We weren’t getting told anything or was informed about anything, but everyone else knew what was going on around us,” she said.

Chloe says there are many questions that haven’t been answered. “We were just talking about if it was real or not. We couldn’t figure it out. We had people texting us from outside of school saying that shots were fired and a whole bunch of different stuff so we don’t really know what happened.”

Student Carson Wood reunited with his stepfather Carl Vaughan. He says one teacher gave all the students instructions on the intercom. “He said, ‘Hard lockdown, hard lockdown,’ and then everybody barricaded the doors and we just got in our spot.”

Moms and dads reunited with their kids at the Alexandria Baptist Church after facing what could have been their worst nightmare.

Carl Vaughan, a parent, said, “I’ve been in prayer all morning.”

“My wife, his mother is a teacher here, so she started the link and then he started the link, so I’ve kind of had an inside scoop all morning,” he said.

Superintendent Melissa Brisco tweeted about 1 p.m., “Thank you to the Alexandria Police Department and all first responders for their help! There was no threat found, all students are safe and we’re working to reunify all parents and students. #AlexTigers”

The school has 763 students in Grades 7-12, according to the Indiana Department of Education.

News 8 reached out to the Alexandria Community School Corporation for an interview, but they did not have any comments.