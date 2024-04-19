Lafayette elementary school to be first in Indiana to move to 4-day week

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WIBC) — A school in Lafayette is the first in the state to move to a four-day school week.

Vinton Elementary School is implementing the new calendar. During a school board meeting on Wednesday leaders with the Lafayette School Corp. approved the change.

The school district got a waiver from the state to proceed with the four-day week, but students still have to hit the 180-day minimum for the school year.

That means students at Vinton will have to stay at school 50 minutes longer for each of the four days to compensate.

Teachers are said to be happy with that extra 50 minutes. Recently, the district received complaints from teachers that they felt rushed to get all their coursework in a single day under the regular five-day format. Now the idea is for teachers to have a little more time to cover what they need to.

The school district released a statement.