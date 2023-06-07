Lights, camera, action: Multicultural Media Producing Program set to begin

A view from the promotional video for the Multicultural Media Producing Program at Ivy Tech Community College Indianapolis. (Image from Video Aired on WISH)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A program that’s paving the way for news and media producers is getting ready to kick off in just a couple of months at Ivy Tech Community College Indianapolis.

The Multicultural Media Producing Program plans to expand coverage for communities traditionally ignored. Program leaders say the effort was designed to ensure multicultural diversity and accessibility for underserved people.

Stephanie Gostomski, a spokesperson for JP Morgan Chase, said, “For far too long, there have been communities that people have systemically left out, so when we come to market we bring the full force of the firm with us.”

“It’s a very exciting that this program is being launched right here in Indianapolis,” Gostomski said.

WISH-TV has been on the forefront of the market spearheading efforts to widen the range of coverage concerning diverse and marginalized communities. They’re training students to eventually fill producer positions around the country and catching the attention of media consultants, including Jennifer Magley, owner of Magley Mass Media.

“For me as somebody that works in the talent industry and in media, I know that when I see folks like myself helping to influence and guide the news it’s just very inspiring,” Magley said.

“This program is a tremendous opportunity for folks that are able to get into an industry that sometimes is very hard to break into in such a short amount of time,” Magley said.

Amanda Owen-Pride, the department chair of general studies and liberal arts at Ivy Tech Community College Indianapolis, said, “As we are considering the landscape of the environment today, we are really particularly interested in bringing more diverse individuals into the leadership rolls across America.”

The DuJuan & Tina McCoy Foundation, WISH-TV’s Circle City Broadcasting, Ivy Tech Community College Indianapolis and the JPMorgan Chase Foundation formed a partnership to make the program possible. JPMorgan Chase Foundation’s $150,000 investment is helping launch the first co-hort. It’s a one-year degree program for news and media producers. Education will center on how newscasts are written and produced. Training will take place in the WISH-TV studios.

The National Association of Broadcasters’ Leadership Foundation, and CBS News and the network’s stations also are supporting the program.

