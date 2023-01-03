Life.Style.Live!

Explore a career in television news with the Multicultural Media Producing Program at Ivy Tech

JPMorgan Chase, Circle City Broadcasting, Ivy Tech Community College Indianapolis, and the DuJuan and Tina McCoy Foundation have created a one-year degree program for news and media producers. The academic portion of the Multicultural Media Producing Program will be hosted at Ivy Tech Community College Indianapolis and the internship portion will be held at WISH-TV.

Sara Shlaer, Dean of the School of Arts, Sciences, and Education at Ivy Tech Indianapolis, joined us today to discuss the program. She said the program is designed to bring people with different perspectives and philosophies into the field of producing and news media. The program is open to all students of all backgrounds with an emphasis on ensuring multicultural diversity and accessibility for underserved individuals.

For more information on the program, contact Charles Gidney, Department Chair for Communication and Social Sciences for Ivy Tech Community College Indianapolis, here.