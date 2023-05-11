Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

New bill restricts hiring teachers with criminal backgrounds

by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Senate Bill 342, a new law that just wrapped up in the statehouse session, will require schools to use a more comprehensive search of potential teacher hires’ backgrounds and criminal histories.

Indiana State Sen. Aaron Freeman, the sponsor of the bill, joins News 8 to discuss the bill, when it will go into effect, and to explain the bill’s importance in protecting students.

Enjoy the full interview above to learn more.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Colts releasing 2023 regular season...
Indianapolis Colts /
Republicans continue push to restrict...
National News /
Migrants rush across US border...
National News /
Health Spotlight: How to be...
Medical /
Deputy on video disregarding school...
News /
Adolescent mental health shows signs...
News /
New apartment complex to take...
Local News /
Indiana Senator Todd Young says...
News /