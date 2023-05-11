New bill restricts hiring teachers with criminal backgrounds
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Senate Bill 342, a new law that just wrapped up in the statehouse session, will require schools to use a more comprehensive search of potential teacher hires’ backgrounds and criminal histories.
Indiana State Sen. Aaron Freeman, the sponsor of the bill, joins News 8 to discuss the bill, when it will go into effect, and to explain the bill’s importance in protecting students.
Enjoy the full interview above to learn more.