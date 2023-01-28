Education

White House: 542,000 Hoosiers applied for or approved for student loan debt relief

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — New numbers from the White House show 542,000 people in Indiana applied for or were automatically approved for student loan debt relief.

The process is still held up in court.

News 8’s Drew Blair spoke with the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona about whether he could says with confidence that those looking for debt relief will have it by the end of 2023.

Cardona also says in the interview that it’s time the United States redesigns high schools to provide more career paths and break college-debt traps.

