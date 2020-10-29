2 political strategists discuss US crisis in leadership, voting leaders out of office

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two national political strategists — one Democrat and one Republican — took candidates to task during a special edition of “All INdiana Politics” just six days before Election Day.

Both agreed that a crisis of leadership exists in the nation, with politicians not listening to each other.

The show featured two guests:

Donna Brazile is a Democratic strategist who was the first African American to manage a presidential campaign. She is a former Democratic National Committee chair. She is chair of the DNC Voting Rights Institute, which encourages young people to vote.

Michael Steele is a former Republican National Committee chair who describes himself as a “Lincoln Republican.” He was lieutenant governor of Maryland from 2003-2007.

Steele said it may be time to vote sitting leaders out of office. “Yeah, you may have to do that, when you’re stuck with stupid,” he said.

Lawmakers serve the people, people govern outcomes, and citizens need to get back in the game and assert their prominence, the Republican said. “When they stop serving us, when they become more interested in their own reelection, when they become more interested in their own partisan policy hiccups, that’s when it’s time to go.”

Brazile said, “We can find middle ground … but you need leadership, and not just in the political arena,” but in every facet of American life. “We’ve lost faith in each other and we’ve lost faith in our institutions. That’s problematic in my judgment.”

Steele agreed, and added that President Donald Trump needs to show leadership and tell Senate Republicans to get work done.

Handling COVID-19 and directing efforts to restart the economy are the primary needs, both agreed. But why hasn’t that happened?

“Because they’re stuck on stupid,” Steele said. “I can’t put it any plainer than that. I mean, this is the least-partisan moment we could have. This would be as if, ladies and gentlemen, as if after 9/11 … the Congress and the White House said, ‘We’re bickering over dollars and cents in response to one of the great tragedies of our time.'”

“We need our leaders to step into this moment,” Steele said, noting the bickering over further coronavirus relief packages. “Fellows, ladies, work it out. This is not hard. This is a number. We know what that number is. Get to the number and give the citizens of this country the relief they need so our small businesses can stay afloat, so that our communities can provide the services that they need to provide, our financial instruments — loans and all of that — are not interrupted.”

Brazile outlined a history of the bickering over further stimulus packages, but added what Democrats and Republicans are promoting and the language of stimulus packages has caused roadblocks.

Yet before the economy is addressed, Brazile and Steele said the top priority must be the coronavirus. “We have to get this virus under control” because another shutdown will collapse the economy, Brazile said.

“The next president has to make that a priority,” Steele said. “This is not going to go away until we handle it, and until we handle it it’s going to be much more difficult to do the economics.”

He added, “It’s going to be a very delicate, delicate balancing act for fiscal conservatives like myself who are like ‘I don’t want to spend anymore money’ and the realities of … putting people back to work, covering health care costs, creating related programs around infrastructure and so forth. So, it’s going to be a very difficult challenge for whoever becomes the next president because that economic hole has got to filled some kind of way, and it’s going to be filled unfortunately on the backs of a lot of middle-class workers out there.”

The Indianapolis Urban League and WISH-TV hosted the special edition of “All INdiana Politics.” Steele and Brazile also talked about the timing of debates when early voting has already begun, the defunding of police and equal justice, the appointment of a new Supreme Court justice just days before the presidential election, and the partisan divide in America.

The show concluded with viewpoints of Pete Seat, communications director of Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb’s 2016 campaign, and John Zody, chairman of the Indiana Democratic Party. They discussed how the state has handled the COVID-19 pandemic, and contenders in their parties on state ballots.