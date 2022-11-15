Election

Hogsett will seek 3rd, final 4-year term as Indianapolis mayor

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett speaks to Democrats on Nov. 15, 2022, at City Market. (Provided Photo/Mayor Joe for Indy via Twitter)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mayor Joe Hogsett, who is serving his second four-year term, said Tuesday night he will seek a third and final term in office during a speech at City Market.

As he listed accomplishments of his second term and hopes for the city’s future, the mayor said, “All I can see as I stand here tonight is tomorrow.”

“I’m not here to talk about yesterday. I’m here to talk about the next four years.”

Hogsett cited that Democrats have worked together to accomplish many goals, including the start of a violence-reduction plan, and he hopes to continue to address changes for the better.

His second term will conclude at the end of 2023.

The guest list for his speech was a who’s-who of Marion County Democrats. They include state Sen. Greg Taylor, the Senate minority leader; Vos Osili, the president of the Indianapolis City-County Council; and Myla Eldridge, chair of the Marion County Democratic Party.

State Rep. Robin Shackleford, 52, last week announced plans to run for the Democratic Party bid for mayor, but Hogsett, 66, told News 8 last week he still wasn’t sure about his future, calling it a “50/50 proposition.”

Democrat voters will select a candidate in the May primary.

Hogsett’s campaign had about $2.4 million on hand at the beginning of this year. That’s from his most recent campaign filing.

Hogsett: Every policy decision the City-County Council has made has been done with input from both Republicans and Democrats. We’re able to work together — Garrett Bergquist (@GarrettBNews) November 15, 2022

Hogsett: We will continue to implement violence reduction plan, use civilian workers and clinicians to keep people with substance abuse problems out of jail and in treatment — Garrett Bergquist (@GarrettBNews) November 15, 2022

Statements

“Two terms of Joe Hogsett as mayor of Indianapolis have delivered year after year of record violence and homicides, crumbling infrastructure, a failing downtown, undelivered public services, and struggling neighborhoods across our once thriving city. “Even Democrat Rep. Robin Shackleford described Joe Hogsett’s Indianapolis as a city with ‘… pothole-ridden streets where residents struggle to get enough to eat and worry that at any moment a stray bullet will travel through their wall and strike their child.’ “Over the next year, residents of our capital city have to decide if the status quo of crime, crumbling streets, and inequity is acceptable, or if they want a new direction.” Joe Elsener, chairman, Marion County Republican Central Committee