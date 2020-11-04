Indiana’s US representative races: Jim Banks projected to be reelected in 3rd District

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, a Republican, is projected to win reelection in Indiana’s 3rd District, the Associated Press reports.

The race was called at 7:36 p.m., with 37% of votes reported.

His opponent, Democrat Chip Coldiron, had 28% of the votes counted so far.

In Indiana’s other eight congressional districts, two races have no incumbent: District 1, which covers northwest Indiana, and District 5, which includes parts of central Indiana.

District 1 candidates: Frank Mrvan, a Democrat; Mark Leyva, a Republican; and Michael Strauss, a Libertarian. Just before 8 p.m., 0% of votes had been reported.

In District 5, Democrat Christina Hale, Republican Victoria Spartz and Libertarian Kenneth Tucker are vying for U.S. Rep. Susan Brooks’ seat.

Just before 8 p.m., with 33% of votes reported, Hale led Spartz and Tucker with 52% of the votes counted.