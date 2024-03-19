Search
Republican hopeful for Indiana governor unveils Play to Win plan

by: Gregg Montgomery
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A Republican candidate for governor, Brad Chambers on Monday announced his new Play to Win plan for Indiana.

He wants to make Indiana a top state for entrepreneurship, support small- and medium-sized businesses, and strategically lower taxes.

Chambers says the No. 1 job of the governor is to grow the economy. “We need more capital. We’re not capitalizing on opportunities available to us through these small- and medium-sized businesses through these innovators and job creators here. So, we need to expose Indiana’s innovation to the world and bring capital to these folks.”

Chambers is a former Indiana secretary of commerce.

