Ella Whistler helps in honoring officials who responded to Noblesville shooting

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A 13-year-old girl who was shot seven times in a shooting at Noblesville West Middle School spoke at a ceremony thanking those for their quick actions. 

Ella Whistler was on hand at a DAISY award ceremony to help honor employees of Riverview Health and local first responders who helped aid in the events after the shooting.

Ella gave special recognition to Megan Schlueter, who is a nurse at both the hospital and Noblesville West Middle School.

You can watch the ceremony above, courtesy of Riverview Health. 

