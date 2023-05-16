‘Cheers’ bar among historic TV items up for auction

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of the most iconic sets in television history can be yours — if your checkbook is big enough.

The bar from “Cheers” is up for sale, and it even comes with Norm and Cliff! Okay, not really — but actors George Wendt and John Ratzenbgerger did reunite on the set of their former NBC sitcom, which will be auctioned off in Dallas.

The bar where Sam Malone greeted customers is one of many pieces of TV history being sold by avid collector James Comisar. Other items up for auction include the pink outfit Barabara Eden wore in “I Dream of Jeanie,” the living room set from “All in the Family,” and meth-making tools from “Breaking Bad.”

You can place a bid yourself at entertainment.ha.com. The current bid for the “Cheers” bar is over $100,000.