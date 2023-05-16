Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

‘Cheers’ bar among historic TV items up for auction

by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of the most iconic sets in television history can be yours — if your checkbook is big enough.

The bar from “Cheers” is up for sale, and it even comes with Norm and Cliff! Okay, not really — but actors George Wendt and John Ratzenbgerger did reunite on the set of their former NBC sitcom, which will be auctioned off in Dallas.

The bar where Sam Malone greeted customers is one of many pieces of TV history being sold by avid collector James Comisar. Other items up for auction include the pink outfit Barabara Eden wore in “I Dream of Jeanie,” the living room set from “All in the Family,” and meth-making tools from “Breaking Bad.”

You can place a bid yourself at entertainment.ha.com. The current bid for the “Cheers” bar is over $100,000.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Police: Gunman who killed 3...
National News /
Russian lawmakers vote to scrap...
International News /
Taco Bell is fighting to...
National News /
Driver in Colorado tried to...
National News /
Tuesday’s business headlines
Business /
Wagner chief Prigozhin claims in...
International News /
Biden, McCarthy slated to meet...
National News /
Man in custody after baseball...
National News /