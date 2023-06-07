Online comedian selling out shows to perform twice in Indiana

Comedian/actor Matt Rife co-hosts the 2023 Adult Video News Awards at Resorts World Las Vegas on Jan. 07, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Valentine’s Day date alert!

On Feb. 14, comedian Matt Rife will visit Bloomington, Indiana’s Indiana University Auditorium. He’s perhaps best known for his two self-produced specials on YouTube and his TikTok posts.

If fans would rather see Rife sooner and on another day, he will visit Indianapolis’ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre on Oct. 15. That’s also known as National Grouch Day.

Rife recently has sold out comedy shows across the nation, from Hawaii to New York.

Actor Ashton Kutcher helped Rife announce his “ProbleMATTic World Tour” during a YouTube post. Kutcher, playing a genie, agreed to grant Rife a wish.

Rife’s first wish was to go on a date Kutcher’s wife, Mila Kunis.

Kutcher, who starred in the movie “Dude, Where’s My Car” and TV’s “That ’70s Show” and more, replied, “She’s very happily married and I’m pretty sure she’s not into problematic **** boys.”

Without giving away the video’s entire storyline, Kutcher grants Rife’s wish for a dream world tour.

It’ll start July 20 at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend, Oregon, and end March 28-29 with two shows at the del Lago Resort and Casino in Waterloo, New York. The tour also goes into Australia, Canada and Europe.

Ticket are available at Rife’s website, and beginning at 10 a.m. Friday at IUauditorium.com and Ticketmaster.com.