Dolly Parton saved her 9-year-old co-star from an oncoming car

(CNN) — When she’s not helping fund vaccine research or supporting the Black Lives Matter movement or inventing a successful meme, the monarch of country music Dolly Parton is apparently saving lives.

Parton, who stars in the new Netflix holiday movie, “Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square,” reportedly saved 9-year-old co-star, Talia Hill, by pulling her away from the path of an oncoming vehicle.

“We were on set, and I was at the hot chocolate station, and they said ‘Go back to your beginning positions,'” Talia Hill said in an interview with Inside Edition. “So, there is a vehicle moving, and I was walking, and somebody grabbed me and pulled me back — and it was Dolly Parton.”

Talia Hill said that Parton told her, “Well, I am an angel, you know,” a reference to her role in the Netflix film.

“I was in shock, she hugged me and shook me and said, ‘I saved your life!'” Hill said. “And my mom’s going, ‘Yes, you did, Dolly Parton. Yes, you did!'”

The moment added to an already surreal moment for Hill, and her siblings, Tristan and Tyson, who were all cast in Netflix’s new holiday film “Christmas on the Square,” alongside Parton, after an intense audition process.

“Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square” premiered on Netflix last month. It follows a small town that is fighting not to be evicted from its Scrooge-like antagonist, played by Christine Baranski, in time for Christmas.

Parton’s character is an angel that plans to save the day. The movie is also chockful of Christmas songs sung by Parton, herself.



The incident just adds to the mystique of Parton who clearly isn’t content with just being the most award-winning female country singer of all time.

She’s raised money to help victims of wildfires. Her Imagination Library has sent out more than 85 million books to preschool-aged kids. When the pandemic hit, she virtually read bedtime stories to kids.

As critic Gene Seymour noted in a CNN piece recently: “Just let Dolly Parton rule the world already.”