Entertainment

Jennifer Grey promises other ‘Dirty Dancing’ characters in sequel

(CNN) — Jennifer Grey’s Frances “Baby” Houseman isn’t the only original “Dirty Dancing” character returning for the sequel.

The actress told “Extra” that “Baby” will be joined by more characters from the 1987 hit film, though all “quite a few years older.”

“I would say that you can count on it being at Kellerman’s, returning to Kellerman’s,” she said of the Catskills resort where the first film was set.

The film helped make her and costar Patrick Swayze superstars before he died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 57 in 2009.

Grey told People magazine in April that she’d been working on the script for a “Dirty Dancing” sequel for years, which she hoped would capture some of the magic of the original and translate it for a newer audience.

“Today people think that their identity is limited, the world has told them what it is,” Grey said then. “But there are certain people who can see other parts of you. ‘Dirty Dancing’ was a fairy tale, a successful movie and formula, using dance as a metaphor for embodying your energy and getting out of your head, and your limiting belief systems.”

The “Dirty Dancing” sequel is set to start filming next year.