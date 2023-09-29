Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

John Oliver, back to work on HBO talk show, postpones Indiana University visit

John Oliver performs Nov. 4, 2019, at the 13th annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit concert in support of the Bob Woodruff Foundation at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. (Greg Allen/Invision/AP)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — The writers’ strike has ended in Hollywood, and so comedian John Oliver won’t be coming to Indiana University on Saturday night.

He’ll visit soon, though.

The host of “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” on HBO will be returning to his talk show now that it’s got writers again.

Ryan Sheets, director of audience engagement at IU Auditorium, said the show has been postponed until 7 p.m. Dec. 3. Contact the box office at email at tickets@indiana.edu or by phone at (812) 855-1103 with any questions.

Oliver also is known for acting roles in film and television, including the NBC sitcom “Community,” “Bob’s Burgers,” and “Big Mouth.” He also hosted four seasons of his own stand-up series for Comedy Central titled “John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show” and starred in the stand-up special “John Oliver: Terrifying Times.”

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Fort Wayne kayaker discovers body...
Indiana News /
Latinas Welding Guild sparks passion...
Hispanic Heritage Month /
A mom’s quest to put...
I-Team 8 /
Saying goodbye and good luck...
All Indiana /
29-year-old convicted of 2020 murder...
Local News /
Making the summer-to-fall wardrobe transition
All Indiana /
Safe Spaces and Strong Hearts:...
All Indiana /
Tasty Takeout: Taste of Innova...
All Indiana /