John Oliver, back to work on HBO talk show, postpones Indiana University visit

John Oliver performs Nov. 4, 2019, at the 13th annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit concert in support of the Bob Woodruff Foundation at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. (Greg Allen/Invision/AP)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — The writers’ strike has ended in Hollywood, and so comedian John Oliver won’t be coming to Indiana University on Saturday night.

He’ll visit soon, though.

The host of “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” on HBO will be returning to his talk show now that it’s got writers again.

Ryan Sheets, director of audience engagement at IU Auditorium, said the show has been postponed until 7 p.m. Dec. 3. Contact the box office at email at tickets@indiana.edu or by phone at (812) 855-1103 with any questions.

Oliver also is known for acting roles in film and television, including the NBC sitcom “Community,” “Bob’s Burgers,” and “Big Mouth.” He also hosted four seasons of his own stand-up series for Comedy Central titled “John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show” and starred in the stand-up special “John Oliver: Terrifying Times.”