Latino Hoosier filmmakers prepare to debut movie at Indianapolis theater

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A group of Latino Hoosier filmmakers who came together in November will debut their movie “Sagrada Identidad” later this month in downtown Indianapolis.

The short film — the title means “Sacred Identity” in English — looks at the complexities of identity and acceptance in the Latin community in the United States, according to a news release from Hector Morales of Morales Marketing. Latino Film Dreamers produced the film.

The debut will be at 7 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Russell Theatre in the Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre, 705 N. Illinois St. That’s a block west of the American Legion Mall. A red carpet and cocktail hour will happen an hour before the film’s start. General admission tickets at $17 are available online.

“The story follows Andres, a successful young professional, whose life is turned upside down when his father, Roberto, discovers his sexual orientation during a family dinner. Through this poignant narrative, the film explores themes of familial relationships, societal expectations, and the importance of empathy and understanding,” the release said.

The producers, crew and actors are hoping the film will be selected for festivals in Chicago and New York.

“Each member of the crew invested their time, money, and expertise in crafting this artwork,” the release said. “This marks a significant milestone as the first independent Latino collective to undertake such a venture on this scale, championing cinematography within the Latino community. For the first time, the Latino community will have the opportunity to witness local individuals who resemble them and speak their language on the big screen.”