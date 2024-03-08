Search
Plainfield opens arts, entertainment center

Hendricks Live! opens in Plainfield, Indiana

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Community leaders in Plainfield cut the ribbon Thursday on a new arts and entertainment center.

Hendricks Live! boasts a 600-seat auditorium and event space. It looks to be the premier home for the performing and visual arts. It’s located on Main Street in Plainfield.

Leaders say they’re excited to welcome visitors into the heart of Hendricks County.

Chris Petrelli, executive director of Hendricks Live!, said, “Over the next several months, we will present wide-ranging performances from Grammy-award winning legends, platinum-selling celebrities, acclaimed national touring artists, esteemed regional professionals, local community greats, and children from Hendricks county who are destined to be future stars.”

Hendricks Live! will have its first show on Saturday.

Behind-the-scenes tours of the $27 million facility were already sold-out on Thursday.

