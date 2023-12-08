Rap superstar Nicki Minaj releases ‘Pink Friday 2,’ 13 years after the original

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH-TV) – Rap superstar Nicki Minaj released her fifth studio album, “Pink Friday 2” to much fandom and support.

The album has been highly anticipated.

Friday was also the 10-time Grammy nominee’s 41st birthday. “Pink Friday 2” is Minaj’s first full-length release since 2018’s “Queen.”

Little was known about the album prior to its release, according to the Associated Press.

Pitchfork reports the album was originally slated for release October.

This week, Minaj canceled an appearance at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in Chicago, saying she was finalizing the album release, the wesbite reported.

The 22-track release features other big names artists like Drake, Lil Wayne, J. Cole, Lil Uzi Vert and Future.

It includes numerous samples of other artists music.

The album was received with positive reviews.

“‘Pink Friday 2’ feels like a consolidation and refinement of everything Minaj can do – including dropping pop culture references that no other artist would think of. …Thirteen years after ‘Pink Friday’, Nicki Minaj hasn’t lost her ability to catch us by surprise,” read a review on British music, film, gaming, and culture website New Musical Express.