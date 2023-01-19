Entertainment

Musician David Crosby of Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash dies at 81

American singer and songwriter David Crosby performs at Teatro Dal Verme on Sept. 11, 2018, in Milan, Italy. (Roberto Finizio/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

(WISH) — American singer, guitarist and songwriter David Crosby has died at age 81, the BBC, TMZ and Variety have reported.

The Los Angeles native was a co-founder of the bands the Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash. Top singles included “Drive My Car,” “Through Your Hands,” “Music is Love” and “Orleans.” He has the rare honor of being inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice.

His wife told Variety that he died surrounded by family.

Crosby and filmmaker Cameron Crowe in 2018 released the documentary, “David Crosby: Remember My Name.”

Crosby also was known as a longtime cannabis advocate.

He was the son of cinematographer Floyd Crosby, who won a 1931 Academy Award for the film “Tabu: A Story from the South Seas.”